One more very hot afternoon Wednesday

Afternoon highs will once again run well above normal for North Alabama Wednesday. Highs in the mid 90s today but only topping out in the upper 80s Thursday.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: Rob Elvington

Wednesday will end a stretch of afternoon highs of 10 to 15 degrees above normal.  Most areas will make it to the mid 90s today though some areas closer to Sand Mountain may only manage the low 90s.  There is a chance for a stray shower or isolated storm Wednesday and Thursday though these chances are very low.  Most areas unfortunately will remain dry the rest of this week and even into next week.

Afternoon highs will be cooler Thursday and Friday but North Alabama will still be warm this weekend and into next week.  Each afternoon we will be closer to 90 which is 5-10 degrees above normal for late September.

Huntsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 84°
