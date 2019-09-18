One more very hot afternoon Wednesday

Wednesday will end a stretch of afternoon highs of 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Most areas will make it to the mid 90s today though some areas closer to Sand Mountain may only manage the low 90s. There is a chance for a stray shower or isolated storm Wednesday and Thursday though these chances are very low. Most areas unfortunately will remain dry the rest of this week and even into next week.

Afternoon highs will be cooler Thursday and Friday but North Alabama will still be warm this weekend and into next week. Each afternoon we will be closer to 90 which is 5-10 degrees above normal for late September.