Break-in reported at Guntersville church

The Guntersville Police Department is investigating a break-in at a local church.
Pastor Greg Gilliam said The House of Salvation in Guntersville was broken into on Tuesday. He said this is the second time the church has been burglarized in the last eight months.
He said money was stolen in both crimes.
Gilliam said he got off work and went to the church and discovered a back door was caved in.
He said the burglar or burglars didn’t take much, and described the crime as “sad.”
