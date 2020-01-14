Clear
Braves star won't be back this season

Josh Donaldson signs with Twins.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 10:11 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a four-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press. The contract includes a club option for a fifth season that would bring the total value to $100 million. The 34-year-old third baseman returned after an injury-spoiled 2018 to bat .259 with 37 homers, 94 RBIs and a .900 OPS for the Atlanta Braves last season. He earned $23 million on a one-year deal. The Twins set a major league record with 307 home runs last season and won the AL Central. They were swept by the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series.

