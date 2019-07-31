Braves get two pitchers on MLB trade deadline day

The Atlanta Braves have acquired closer Shane Greene from the Detroit Tigers for two minor leaguers.

The 30-year-old Greene went 0-2 with a 1.18 ERA and 22 saves this season for the rebuilding Tigers. Now he'll have a chance to help Atlanta's bullpen. The NL East leaders also added reliever Chris Martin this week in a trade with Texas.

Detroit receives left-hander Joey Wentz and outfielder Travis Demeritte from the Braves.

Luke Jackson has 17 saves for the Braves this year but has a 3.96 ERA. Atlanta blew a three-run lead in the late innings at Washington on Wednesday before recovering to win in the 10.

Greene was mostly a starter in his first two big league seasons but has pitched almost exclusively in relief since 2016. He had 32 saves but a 5.12 ERA in 2018. This season has been much more successful for the right-hander.

But wait, there's more. The Giants have traded former closer Mark Melancon to the Atlanta Braves for right-handed reliever Daniel Winkler and a minor league pitcher.

Melancon signed a $62 million, four-year contract with San Francisco in December 2016 but didn't emerge as the dominant closer he had been in part because of injuries. He had just 15 saves in his two-plus seasons with the Giants.