Clear

Braves’ Acuña tears knee, will have season-ending surgery

Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 10:41 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a complete tear of the ACL in his right knee during Atlanta’s 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

An MRI showed the severity of the injury and the Braves made the announcement shortly before midnight.

Acuña had been slated to start in the outfield for the NL All-Star team in Tuesday’s game, his third appearance. He is hitting .283 with 24 home runs and 52 RBIs for the three-time defending NL East champions, who started the day in second place behind the New York Mets.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events