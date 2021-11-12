Clear
Bracing for a big weekend cool down

Another cold front sweeps across North Alabama tonight, bringing freezing temperatures by Sunday morning.

Posted: Nov 12, 2021 5:43 PM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Tonight, lows dip into the upper 30s and cooler air continues to filter in. This is what keeps us well below average Saturday afternoon. Highs will struggle to hit the 50° mark, then it gets even colder by Sunday morning.

In fact, it's looking like it'll be cold enough for a widespread freeze. Cold temperatures combined with a clear sky and light wind will allow lows to get as low as the lower 30s, prompting a freeze watch to take effect at 9 PM Saturday, lasting until 8 AM Sunday. This will be enough to kill any sensitive plants, so be sure to take any necessary precautions like covering them or bringing them inside. Sunday afternoon is slightly warmer as highs reach the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine carries over into next week and by Tuesday, we'll be back in the 60s. Rain holds off until next Thursday, so we'll get several days to enjoy the blue sky!

Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 55°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
54° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 47°
