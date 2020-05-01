Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama launches homework help hotline

Good news for parents and children around North Alabama, The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama now has a way for students in K-12 to get virtual help with their homework.

The homework help hotline launched Friday, and is easy to use!

Students call a number and are connected to a Boys and Girls Club staff member who can virtually help them with any of their homework assignments.

The Boys and Girls Club said it's just one thing they're doing to make sure parents and students get support needed during this time.

"We're going above and beyond any way we can to still reach our children and any child that needs us." Beth Morring, the Director of Resource Development for the Boys and Girls Club, said.

The hotline will be available during the week and also offers bilingual assistance.

The number to call is 256-212-0027.