Good news for parents and children around North Alabama, The Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama now has a way for students in K-12 to get virtual help with their homework.
The homework help hotline launched Friday, and is easy to use!
Students call a number and are connected to a Boys and Girls Club staff member who can virtually help them with any of their homework assignments.
The Boys and Girls Club said it's just one thing they're doing to make sure parents and students get support needed during this time.
"We're going above and beyond any way we can to still reach our children and any child that needs us." Beth Morring, the Director of Resource Development for the Boys and Girls Club, said.
The hotline will be available during the week and also offers bilingual assistance.
The number to call is 256-212-0027.
Related Content
- Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama launches homework help hotline
- North Alabama Boys and Girls Club gifted with donation
- Brett Favre in Huntsville for North Alabama Boys and Girls Club banquet
- Take 5 to Give $5: Grant helps Boys & Girls Club of North Alabama feed children
- Boys & Girls Club opening STEM Lab
- Boys and Girls Club opens new music studio
- Boys and Girls Club of Athens hosts community meeting
- Boys and Girls Club closes doors in Southeast Decatur
- New robotics training program launches in North Alabama
- Young tech girls get boost from Huntsville Madison County Boys and Girls Club