Boys and Girls Club kids go on a shopping spree

Young children of the Boys and Girls Club were taken on a shopping spree, courtesy of a donation from Alabama A&M University.

The shopping spree was at Academy Sports and Outdoors, where children were able to purchase jackets, tennis shoes and athletic gear.

"They provided $2,000 worth of gift cards for our children. So we were able today to bring 20 children to shop here at academy sports," said Beth Morring, Boys and Girls clubs of North Alabama Resource Development Director.

This is the first time Alabama A&M’s athletic department has donated to boys and girls club for a shopping spree at academy sports.

Morring hopes this is the beginning of a continued partnership.