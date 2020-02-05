Clear
Box car catches on fire at Muscle Shoals gas station

No one was injured.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 9:04 PM
Updated: Feb 5, 2020 9:19 PM
Posted By: Breken Terry

A box car in Muscle Shoals caught fire at a gas station about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to firefighters.

The fire broke out at the Hi-Tech gas station along Highway 72 and 43. Only the box car was engulfed in flames.

The driver made it out safely and no one was injured. Officials don't know what caused it to catch on fire. They are working to find that out.

