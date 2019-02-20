Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Watch - Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts

Border wall construction underway in California

Work begins to replace layer of border wall in San Diego.

Posted: Feb. 20, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Feb. 20, 2019 7:26 AM
Posted By: Nick Santana

SAN DIEGO (AP) - Construction has begun on the fifth border wall project of Donald Trump's presidency, replacing up to 14 miles (22 kilometers) of barrier in San Diego.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday that the first panels are in place to replace a steel-mesh fence with steel bollards up to 30 feet (9 meters) high. SLSCO Ltd. of Galveston, Texas, was awarded the $101 million contract in December.

It is the second layer of barrier in San Diego. Work on replacing the first layer is nearly complete, which is also 14 miles long and made of steel bollards up to 30 feet high.

Construction began three days after Trump declared a national emergency to build his proposed border wall with Mexico. Lawsuits have been filed over the emergency declaration.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Decatur
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 41°
Scottsboro
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events