Clear

Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles

The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February.

Posted: Jan 13, 2020 10:03 AM
Updated: Jan 13, 2020 10:08 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate.

Booker announced Monday that he was ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to gain traction in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.

The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February. Booker was unable to hit 5% support in a single qualifying poll required to make it on the January debate stage.

Booker's departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 51°
Florence
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 49°
Scottsboro
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 60°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events