DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Democrat Cory Booker has dropped out of the presidential race after failing to qualify for the December primary debate.
Booker announced Monday that he was ending a campaign whose message of unity and love failed to gain traction in a political era marked by chaos and anxiety.
The U.S. senator from New Jersey had struggled in polling and fundraising since launching his bid last February. Booker was unable to hit 5% support in a single qualifying poll required to make it on the January debate stage.
Booker's departure leaves a field that was once the most diverse in history with just one remaining African American candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick.
Related Content
- Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
- New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker launches 2020 presidential bid
- Beto O'Rourke ends 2020 presidential bid
- Eric Swalwell ends presidential bid after failing to gain traction
- Joe Biden to announce his 2020 presidential bid on Thursday
- Monmouth poll: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren in three-way lead for Democratic bid
- 2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts
- Watch: Democratic Presidential Primary Debate
- Barbara Bush buried at presidential library
- Military vet Ojeda announces 2020 presidential campaign