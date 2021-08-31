Bonnaroo organizers cancel this weekend’s festival due to poor site conditions

Organizers of the Bonnaroo music festival in Manchester, Tenn., announced Tuesday that the event is cancelled due to poor conditions at the site.

“Centeroo is waterlogged in many areas, the ground is incredibly saturated on our tollbooth paths, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that we are unable to drive in or park vehicles safely,” organizers said in a series of tweets.

Set to get started Thursday, the festival was set to feature performances by Foo Fighters, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Orville Peck, the Shoals’ own Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, and many more.

See the full announcement below: