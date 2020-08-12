Bonds set at $500,000 for parents of 3 year old in Franklin County hot car death

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says the 3-year-old boy found dead in a vehicle on Sunday afternoon may have been left in the car on Saturday night.

Sheriff Shannon Oliver said it was determined that Bentley Folwer was possibly left in the car from about 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday.

"Given the high temperatures of the day and being shut up in a hot vehicle, it is believed that (Bentley) succumbed to the high temperatures that would have elevated the temperature inside the vehicle," Oliver said Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said it got a call about 4 p.m. Sunday about an unresponsive child in a car on Church Street in Hodges. Emergency medical responders were unsuccessful in resuscitating the child and he was declared dead.

Bentley's parents, Dakota Heath Fowler, 20, and Brandi Michelle Burks, 21, were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

They are being held in the Franklin County Jail, each with a $500,000 bond.

Oliver said the parents gave statements that led investigators to determine that they may have forgotten about Bentley being in the vehicle when they arrived home from a friend’s house.