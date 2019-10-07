Bond set at $250,000 for Toney woman charged with murder of 13-month-old baby

Bond is set at $250,000 for a mother arrested after the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said she left her 13-month-old baby locked inside a car.

Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, is charged with murder after the baby died. Investigators determined she left her home on East Limestone Road Friday night and had the baby buckled in a car seat.

Officials said Case went dumpster diving around both Madison and Limestone counties while the child was in the car. They said she got back home Saturday morning, left the child in the car and went to bed.

Deputies said Case didn't wake up until Saturday afternoon when the baby's grandmother came to the house to see him. They say the two then found the baby still in the car.

Investigators said Case brought the baby inside her house and put him in the shower. They said the grandmother then called for help and took Case and the baby to first responders at a nearby recreation center.

The child was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.