Bond set at $1 million for Rainsville murder suspect

Jason Cardwell

He is being held in the DeKalb County Jail

Posted: Aug 11, 2021 4:53 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

A Rainsville man is charged with murder and facing a $1 million bond after a body was found Friday.

Jason Cardwell murdered Ricky Wilks, according to the Rainsville Police Department.

Cardwell is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.

