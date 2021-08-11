Bond set at $1 million for Rainsville murder suspect

A Rainsville man is charged with murder and facing a $1 million bond after a body was found Friday.
Jason Cardwell murdered Ricky Wilks, according to the Rainsville Police Department.
Cardwell is being held in the DeKalb County Jail.
