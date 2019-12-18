Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bond revoked for teen charged in death of Auburn announcer

The deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett were mourned not just by the Auburn University family, but by many around the state and country.
The deaths of Rod and Paula Bramblett were mourned not just by the Auburn University family, but by many around the state and country. Credit: Auburn University

A judge ordered the arrest of 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor during a hearing Wednesday.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 3:57 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 3:58 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge is revoking the bond for a teenager charged in a deadly crash that killed an Auburn University radio announcer and his wife. 

A judge ordered the arrest of 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor during a hearing Wednesday. A defense lawyer calls the decision fair.

Taylor was free on bond while charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke the bond because Johnston received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving. The judge ordered Johnston into a rehabilitation facility.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Fayetteville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Decatur
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 38°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 38°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events