Bond revoked for teen charged in death of Auburn announcer

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama judge is revoking the bond for a teenager charged in a deadly crash that killed an Auburn University radio announcer and his wife.

A judge ordered the arrest of 16-year-old Johnston Edward Taylor during a hearing Wednesday. A defense lawyer calls the decision fair.

Taylor was free on bond while charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula.

Prosecutors asked the judge to revoke the bond because Johnston received at least three tickets in November for speeding and reckless driving. The judge ordered Johnston into a rehabilitation facility.