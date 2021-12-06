Bond revoked for suspect in Sheffield triple shooting

New information on a deadly bar shooting in Sheffield.

A Colbert County judge on Monday revoked manslaughter suspect James T. Whiteside's bond in a previous drug case.

The 40-year-old Whiteside is charged with Friday's fatal shooting of Kalyn Tyjuane Horrison, 26, of Florence outside Jokers on Hatch Boulevard in Sheffield.

Two other people were wounded.

Court records show the shooting was caught on surveillance video, and that Whiteside denied even having a gun despite investigators showing him that video.

Whiteside was free on bond after a drug arrest in October.

He and three other men were caught after a year-long investigation into drug trafficking.

Whiteside had also pleaded guilty in a drug case in 2009.