The man charged with stolen valor in both Colbert and Lauderdale counties will head back to jail.

Colbert County has revoked the bond of William Travis Tucker.

As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, law enforcement said Tucker was not in custody.

Authorities in both counties say Tucker used forged documents and lied about being a prisoner of war so he could get POW tags for his vehicle. He was arrested last week.

