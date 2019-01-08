Bond revoked for Franklin County murder suspect

An argument over money left one man dead in Franklin County and another man behind bars.

Jerry Mills is charged with murder for shooting and killing his roommate Jason Baker Sunday morning on Block Church Road near Phil Campbell.

The Franklin County Sheriff, Shannon Oliver, said it appeared to be an argument over money that lead to him shooting baker Sunday morning around 10 am.

"Mr. Mills actually called 911 to his residence and said that he had shot someone and he stayed on the phone with 911 until deputies arrived and were able to secure the scene," said Oliver.

Oliver said Mills shot Baker once in the face and there were no signs of a struggle. We asked Oliver if mills was trying to claim self defense.

"He hasn't really said a whole lot to that nature. His conversations are really short at this time," said Oliver.

This isn't Mills first run-in with police. According to court documents, in 2012 mills was convicted of manslaughter for shooting and killing a man in Russellville.

"He was convicted but that was overturned because of a technicality so he was still on bond on that charge waiting to be tried," said Oliver.

Some of Mills family live right down the road from where the shooting took place at his home on Sunday.

"We just had our family and didn't have much to do with them, because they always had people out there that wasn't well, you wouldn't want them around your children," said Betty Mills.

Betty Mills tells us Jerry is a distant family member and said it's a terrible situation all the way around.

"It's just sad," said Mills.

Mills had his first court appearance Tuesday morning and his bond was revoked. Oliver said they are keeping him in another Shoals jail for his own safety.