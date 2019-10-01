Bond revoked for Athens man convicted in road rage incident due to new harassment charges

Bond is revoked for Bradley Joe Carter, an Athens man convicted of endangering the welfare of a child, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, due to new harassment charges he is facing.

In May, a judge sentenced Carter to serve one year in the county jail and remanded him to the custody of the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, according to a tweet from the Limestone County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from Carter’s role in a March 27th road rage incident in Limestone County. Carter and a juvenile were arrested by the sheriff’s office after officials say investigators were alerted to a video depicting a road rage incident on social media. SEE THE VIDEO HERE

Carter, who was driving the vehicle, allegedly cut a driver off and then stopped in the roadway. The sheriff’s office said the pair exited the truck and began walking toward the other driver. The suspects approached the driver’s door and the other driver escaped, avoiding a potentially dangerous situation.