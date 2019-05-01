Bond denied for man charged with capital murder in Huntsville

Court documents show a man charged with capital murder by Huntsville police, 29-year-old Delvon Barnett, was denied bond at a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, and the case was bound over to a grand jury.

Barnett is charged with the shooting death of 41-year-old James Jones in late March, which police said happened during the course of a drug transaction and robbery.

Police say Jones’s wife wrecked at Highway 72 and Mastin Lake Road after trying to get him to the hospital. According to police, officers responded to the scene after Jones’s wife told them her husband had been shot at Fuel City.

Barnett is being held in the Madison County Jail. Court documents say he has at least three prior felony convictions and, pursuant to the Habitual Felony Offender Act, would be facing a possible sentence of life without parole if convicted.

According to court documents, Barnett was on probation at the time he received the capital murder charge and in his own alleged statement, he said he was carrying a firearm and distributing methamphetamine.