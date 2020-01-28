Bond denied for man charged in murder of Huntsville police officer

A Madison County District Court judge has denied a bond request from the man charged in the December murder of Huntsville police officer Billy Clardy III in December.

LaJeromeny Brown’s lawyers had requested a bond reduction to $50,000.

Judge Patrick Tuten said evidence presented at Brown’s preliminary hearing on Monday, in addition to his criminal history, story, contributed to his decision to deny bond.

Clardy was killed in the line of duty. Brown is charged with capital murder.