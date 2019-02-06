Bond at $1.5 million for Alabama man suspected of killing wife, abducting daughter

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man suspected of killing his estranged wife in Mississippi and abducting their 2-year-old daughter is in custody, and the child is safe.

WLOX-TV reports a Pascagoula judge set bond Wednesday for 27-year-old Joquincy McCord at $1.5 million on charges of murder and felony child abuse.

News outlets report McCord of Prichard surrendered Tuesday to Mobile police. Police in Pascagoula say McCord's estranged wife, 33-year-old Brittany McCord, was fatally shot hours earlier. The child was found safe after McCord surrendered.

During Wednesday's appearance, McCord entered a plea of not guilty in a previous 2017 domestic violence charge but nothing on the new charges. His public defender said McCord most recently worked at Ingalls and asked for leniency for her client because he cares for his elderly mother in Mobile.