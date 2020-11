The Tuscumbia Police Department is clearing the scene after investigating the discovery of a suspicious package outside the Republican Party headquarters.

Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said the package was determined to be a suitcase with a cylindrical tube filled with trash inside.

Photo courtesy of Kerry Underwood Photo courtesy of Kerry Underwood

It was found on a bench near the GOP headquarters in downtown Tuscumbia by the intersection of 6th and Main streets.

Authorities are packing up now.