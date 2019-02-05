Bomb scare at Ardmore restaurant has workers on edge

Employees at an Ardmore restaurant are counting their blessings after a suspected bomb in their parking lot turned out to just be part of a GPS game.

WAAY 31 talked with folks at the restaurant about the scare.

“Pretty laid back here in Ardmore," one employee, Dana, said. "There’s not a lot of excitement anywhere.”

Dana told WAAY 31 she has one of the easiest jobs in the world and, usually, it’s a pretty quiet one; but that all changed on Monday.

Dana’s normally laidback day at work took a turn when one of her coworkers noticed someone attaching a device to a sign in the parking lot.

“We look at something like that, and our first thought is 'What’s fixing to happen?’ The craziness of bombs being made out of just anything. That is part of our world now," Dana said. "And it’s not that we want it to be, it’s that we can’t be stupid.”

So, in response, the business called police and evacuated everyone from the building while a bomb squad investigated the device, which is something customers say they were grateful to see.

“With the stuff that’s happening these days, you can never be too safe," customer, Alexander Cade, said. "It’s happening every day, so, yes, they definitely did the right thing.”

Luckily, the bomb squad determined the device was just a container used in geocaching and there was no real threat to the community.

Dana says, in her eyes, no scavenger hunt or game is worth the amount of fear it created for herself and those around her.

“Seriously? Are we chasing Pokémon again? People need to find better ways to entertain themselves, truly," she said.

But after everything was said and done, Dana says she’s just glad no one was hurt.

“God got me through yesterday and I have a lot to be thankful for, and, today, I’m just a little bit wiser because of somebody else," she said. "In the end, we could all laugh and smile, and that was a good ending for us.”

After the incident, the restaurant is urging others who geocache to inform someone when you are placing something on their property to prevent scares like this.