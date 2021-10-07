Boil water advisory in effect in Arab

Right now, Arab Water Works is working to restore water lines broken in torrential flooding.

Heavy rain Wednesday washed out roadways and broke several pipes.

People are urged to boil water for cleaning and eating for the next 48 hours.

The Arab Water Works Manager said they’re working as fast as they can to get water safe to use flowing back into homes.

"It's a major deal, we had to sit around for three hours because we couldn't even get out and check, we had to wait for the water to recede, before we could see the pipes," Manager Ted Hyatt said.

Hyatt said the Hopewell and Strawberry communities experienced heavy pipe busts.

Bottled water is available at the Arab Parks and Rec center till 9 tonight, if you've been affected by the floods.