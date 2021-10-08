Boil Water Advisory could be lifted by Saturday in Arab

The Arab Water Works hopes to lift a water boil advisory as soon as Saturday evening after flushing water lines impacted by flash flooding.

The utility said Friday that water service has been restored to customers who lost service due to damage in Wednesday's flooding.

The repaired water lines will be flushed and samples taken to ensure the water meets safety standards.

The Arab Water Works says it is still experiencing issues with lines breaking in connection to the flash flood damage and that it is working to make repairs as quickly as possible.

Flood victims needing bottled water to drink can pick some up at the Arab Rec Center.