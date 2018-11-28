Bogus college coach convicted of trying to make child porn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - An Alabama man pretending to be a college softball coach has been convicted in Florida of trying to make child porn.
Court records show 42-year-old Jason Ford pleaded guilty in Fort Lauderdale federal court last week to attempting to produce child pornography. His sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 1.
Court records show that Ford had been working as a teaching assistant and travel softball coach in Dothan, Alabama, when he pretended to be a University of North Florida and University of South Carolina softball coach to have contact with female high school softball players. Authorities say Ford engaged in inappropriate conversations with teens in Florida, Alabama and Tennessee.
Records show Ford was arrested after sending money for a sexually explicit video to an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old girl.
