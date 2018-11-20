Clear

Boeing cancels call to discuss issues with its newest plane

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 10:36 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

Analysts say Boeing Co. is canceling a conference call that it scheduled to discuss issues around its newest plane, which has come under close scrutiny after a deadly crash in Indonesia.

The company didn't immediately give an explanation on Tuesday.

CFRA Research analyst Jim Corridore says canceling the call is "a bad look for the company" when it's facing questions about potential problems with sensors on the 737 MAX.

U.S. airline pilots say they weren't told about a new feature that could pitch the nose down automatically if sensors indicate the plane is about to stall.

On Oct. 29, a Lion Air MAX 8 plunged into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board.

Boeing shares are down about 13 percent since Nov. 9.

