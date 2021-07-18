Clear
BREAKING NEWS Motion filed to dismiss charges against Limestone Co. Sheriff Mike Blakely Full Story

Body was found off Gordon Terry Parkway Sunday morning

One person is dead after possibly being hit by a car early Sunday morning.

Posted: Jul 18, 2021 1:39 PM
Updated: Jul 18, 2021 3:53 PM
Posted By: Grace Campbell

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the Decatur Police Department responded to a call about a car accident at the intersection of Gordon Terry Pkwy. and McEntire Lane. 

The driver left the road and hit a guardrail. The driver was arrested and charged with a D.U.I.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning, a body was found off Gordon Terry Pkwy. Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Gordon Terry Pkwy. 

According to the Decatur Police Department, initial investigations suggest the body was struck by a car. It's unknown at the time if the two accidents are connected. 

It is currently an ongoing investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events