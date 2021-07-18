Body was found off Gordon Terry Parkway Sunday morning

Around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the Decatur Police Department responded to a call about a car accident at the intersection of Gordon Terry Pkwy. and McEntire Lane.

The driver left the road and hit a guardrail. The driver was arrested and charged with a D.U.I.

Just after 7 a.m. Sunday morning, a body was found off Gordon Terry Pkwy. Officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Gordon Terry Pkwy.

According to the Decatur Police Department, initial investigations suggest the body was struck by a car. It's unknown at the time if the two accidents are connected.

It is currently an ongoing investigation.