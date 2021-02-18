Body shops in Huntsville seeing more cars during winter weather

This week's winter weather has caused some driving conditions we don't see too often. Unfortunately, we've seen more car accidents as a result of it.

WAAY 31 called more than 10 body shops in Huntsville, and almost every single one of them told us they're already seeing many accidents from this week's weather. They said they normally see fewer cars but with more extensive damage.

The manager of Rods Custom Body Shop, Kane Batt, said they're now seeing a lot of cars with fender bender type of damage. Batt said the weather is also making the turnaround time much slower than usual.

"With this many accidents, it creates a long time to turn everything around because logistically, there’s issues with parts and all sorts of things," he said. "Not only is the customer affected, the people that get the parts to fix the cars are affected as well. So, it is much slower right now because of the snow.”

If you've been in an accident, you know it takes time between towing the car and filing a claim with insurance, before your car even makes it to a body shop to be repaired. So, even though they're already seeing a lot of cars from this winter weather, Batt said this week is the calm before the storm.

“I mean at this point, it’s easy to say that 10% of the vehicles that we have right now are from that. I imagine it’ll be half of the shop next week," he said.

Batt said the weather is making the turnaround time slower, because it takes longer for parts to get in and for people to actually be able to work on the cars.

Ahead of the winter weather, ALDOT and other agencies pre-treated the roads to try and keep them from getting too icy. Even though those chemicals keep the roads safer, they can cause some issues with your car.

The salt and chemicals used to pre-treat the roads may corrode the undercarriage in your cars if left there for too long.

Luckily, our cars don't experience this exposure too often, but Batt said you should still get your car cleaned when you can.

“It’s definitely something you should get off if you get a chance, but I don’t think it’s going to be something to make your frame fall in half," he said.

Batt said it's not something to worry about right away.