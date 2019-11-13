Body scanners and metal detectors coming to the Morgan County Jail

First of its kind equipment is coming to North Alabama.

Morgan County approved plans to buy two body scanners and a metal detector for its jail.

New technology allows the jail to keep a close eye on what employees and inmates are bringing inside.

"We want to do everything we can do to make sure we can control what comes in and out the best way we can. This is just another tool to help us make sure we're trying to do our part," says Lt. Danny Kelso, who works in the jail.

Wednesday morning, the Morgan County Commission approved about $200,000 on two body scanners and a metal detector to use on inmates and employees at the jail.

Right now, every inmate and jailer is strip searched before walking in.

"I don't think anyone that signs up for this job wants to strip search people daily, frequently, and constantly in the jail," adds Kelso.

The goal with this new technology is to keep out contraband. The body scanner can even detect drugs in an inmates stomach if they swallow them!

"With this new equpitment, it's almost like going through the airport. We have the ability to just scan and run someone through it quickly so that it adds time and efficiency and takes time away from the strip searches," says Mike Swafford, the spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has been looking to improve security in the jail to keep it safer.

The jail plans on using this equipment sometime in the next couple of months.