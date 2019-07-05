Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Limestone County sheriff: Body recovered from Elk River, believed to be missing kayaker Full Story

Limestone County sheriff: Body recovered from Elk River, believed to be missing kayaker

From Brian Lamar

An Athens man went missing Wednesday

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 12:11 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2019 12:12 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports that crews have recovered a body from the Elk River, believed to be the kayaker who went missing on Wednesday.

Rescue officials reported Thursday that the search for 39-year-old Michael Rynders of Athens had been reclassified as a recovery effort.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 96°
Florence
Few Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events