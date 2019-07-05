The Limestone County Sheriff's Office reports that crews have recovered a body from the Elk River, believed to be the kayaker who went missing on Wednesday.
Rescue officials reported Thursday that the search for 39-year-old Michael Rynders of Athens had been reclassified as a recovery effort.
Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.
Related Content
- Limestone County sheriff: Body recovered from Elk River, believed to be missing kayaker
- Car submerged in Elk River
- Search for missing Limestone County kayaker now recovery effort
- Crews find body of missing Giles County kayaker
- Missing CDC worker's body recovered in Atlanta river
- Search underway for missing kayaker
- Car stolen from home in Lauderdale Co. dumped in Elk River in Limestone Co.
- Madison County river packed with kayakers during Memorial Day weekend
- Limestone County man drowns in Tennessee River
- Investigators believe they've found body of missing 4-year-old
Scroll for more content...