Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals

A body was found in the water near the south side of the Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals, according to the Colbert County Coroner's Office.
Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said his office was called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the body was discovered on the Muscle Shoals side of the bridge.
Gasque confirmed the body was male, but said he could not release his identity as they were working to notify family.
He said that foul play was not suspected in the death investigation. In addition to the coroner's office, Muscle Shoals Police also responded to the scene.
