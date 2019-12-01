Clear
BREAKING NEWS Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals Full Story
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Body recovered near Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals

The Colbert County Coroner said foul play was not suspected in the death investigation.

Posted: Dec 1, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A body was found in the water near the south side of the Singing River Bridge in Muscle Shoals, according to the Colbert County Coroner's Office.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said his office was called to the scene around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon. According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, the body was discovered on the Muscle Shoals side of the bridge. 

Gasque confirmed the body was male, but said he could not release his identity as they were working to notify family. 

He said that foul play was not suspected in the death investigation. In addition to the coroner's office, Muscle Shoals Police also responded to the scene.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Decatur
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Scottsboro
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events