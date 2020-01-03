Clear

Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama

The woman has not been identified.

Posted: Jan 3, 2020 1:53 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities said they found the body of a woman buried in the backyard of a house in Hueytown.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington said the woman’s body was found in a shallow grave at the home. The woman has not been identified.

Washington says law enforcement searched the home after receiving tips. There had been a heavy police presence at the home for two days with multiple law enforcement agencies participating.

