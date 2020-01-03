Body of woman found in shallow grave in Alabama

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (AP) - Authorities said they found the body of a woman buried in the backyard of a house in Hueytown.
Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington said the woman’s body was found in a shallow grave at the home. The woman has not been identified.
Washington says law enforcement searched the home after receiving tips. There had been a heavy police presence at the home for two days with multiple law enforcement agencies participating.
