Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Fire responds to Sunday night house fire Full Story

Body of missing woman found in car in Boaz

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Krystal Lyn Jones was reported missing on Friday.

Posted: Sep 13, 2020 6:48 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

The family of a missing Albertville woman now has some closure after investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office found her body on Saturday.

Deputies said the body of Krystal Lyn Jones was discovered in a vehicle on Brown Road in Boaz.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said family members of Jones filed a missing persons report on Friday, September 11. 

Jones body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science in Huntsville for an autopsy. The cause of death has not been determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 124097

Reported Deaths: 2204
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Jefferson17277310
Unassigned12823133
Mobile12478277
Montgomery8096166
Madison679165
Tuscaloosa550096
Baldwin475243
Shelby457640
Lee359349
Marshall353641
Morgan294424
Etowah285543
Calhoun272831
Elmore218844
DeKalb214216
Walker200776
Houston199415
St. Clair179432
Limestone177618
Franklin164228
Russell15752
Lauderdale151830
Colbert150723
Cullman150615
Dallas147325
Autauga143223
Jackson13548
Talladega135122
Escambia128823
Chilton123414
Blount111413
Dale108742
Coffee10385
Tallapoosa95383
Clarke93514
Pike8797
Butler86537
Chambers86340
Covington83825
Marion77927
Marengo65618
Barbour6207
Winston61012
Lowndes60425
Bibb5766
Pickens56112
Bullock55213
Hale55127
Lawrence52912
Washington50613
Randolph50211
Perry4855
Wilcox47911
Monroe4448
Conecuh44311
Clay4217
Macon42017
Crenshaw41730
Geneva4113
Sumter40419
Cherokee39211
Henry3593
Fayette3417
Choctaw32812
Lamar2892
Greene28214
Cleburne2696
Coosa1143
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 170891

Reported Deaths: 2064
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby28626421
Davidson25097277
Hamilton872282
Rutherford849284
Knox798867
Williamson475535
Sumner445891
Wilson316236
Montgomery276139
Putnam269536
Bradley268316
Out of TN260924
Unassigned25926
Sevier240113
Blount230620
Madison227254
Robertson205531
Maury201019
Washington194424
Sullivan193531
Hamblen175322
Trousdale16387
Tipton160515
Wayne14724
Hardeman144725
Gibson132319
Bedford121714
Dyer112510
Dickson111012
Cumberland105510
Carter104526
Fayette103914
Henderson102718
Loudon10274
Anderson101410
Weakley100915
Jefferson100213
Greene97628
Macon97219
Obion9718
Warren9478
Monroe94317
McMinn93324
Coffee9109
Hardin87214
Lauderdale86714
Lake8562
Lawrence84811
Haywood84715
Bledsoe8224
Cheatham74910
Roane7444
Carroll73615
Franklin7347
Rhea7218
Hawkins71214
Cocke7089
McNairy69615
White6688
Marshall6244
Smith61410
Overton5933
Henry5458
Johnson5332
DeKalb5229
Lincoln5151
Giles50715
Chester5048
Hickman4594
Crockett45819
Marion4307
Claiborne3974
Decatur3965
Campbell3893
Polk36511
Fentress3373
Grainger3111
Benton2979
Morgan2812
Jackson2792
Union2681
Unicoi2511
Cannon2400
Meigs2003
Humphreys1993
Sequatchie1932
Scott1822
Grundy1754
Lewis1551
Clay1424
Houston1320
Perry1320
Van Buren1280
Moore1251
Stewart1192
Hancock1032
Pickett881

Most Popular Stories

Community Events