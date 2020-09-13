Body of missing woman found in car in Boaz

The family of a missing Albertville woman now has some closure after investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office found her body on Saturday.

Deputies said the body of Krystal Lyn Jones was discovered in a vehicle on Brown Road in Boaz.

In a statement, the sheriff's office said family members of Jones filed a missing persons report on Friday, September 11.

Jones body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensics Science in Huntsville for an autopsy. The cause of death has not been determined.