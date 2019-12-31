The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found Monday in Lake Guntersville near the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club.
The body of Charles Kenneth Land of Guntersville was recovered, Sheriff Phil Sims said Tuesday.
Land had been reported missing. A cadaver detection K-9 located the body in about 8 feet of water from the sheriff's office patrol boat.
Sims said the case remains under investigation.
Based on preliminary forensic reports, Sims said foul play is not suspected in Land’s death.
Agencies involved with the investigation were the Marshall County Coroners Office, Marshall County District Attorney Office, Elite K-9 Detection, and the Marshall County Rescue Squad.
Related Content
- Body of missing man recovered from Lake Guntersville
- Fisherman, son find man's body in Lake Guntersville
- Body of missing boater recovered in Wheeler Lake
- Body found in water near Lake Guntersville Sailing Club
- Body found in Guntersville identified as missing woman.
- Officials: Body of Kelsey Starling recovered at Smith Lake
- HydroFest is this weekend at Lake Guntersville
- Small plane takes dive into Lake Guntersville
- Guntersville man finds dead body in woods near his home
- Search teams find body of missing man in Wilson Lake