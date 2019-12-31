Clear
Body of missing man recovered from Lake Guntersville

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found Monday in Lake Guntersville near the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club.

Posted: Dec 31, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The body of Charles Kenneth Land of Guntersville was recovered, Sheriff Phil Sims said Tuesday.

Land had been reported missing. A cadaver detection K-9 located the body in about 8 feet of water from the sheriff's office patrol boat.

Sims said the case remains under investigation.

Based on preliminary forensic reports, Sims said foul play is not suspected in Land’s death.

Agencies involved with the investigation were the Marshall County Coroners Office, Marshall County District Attorney Office, Elite K-9 Detection, and the Marshall County Rescue Squad.

