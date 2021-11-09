Body of missing University of Alabama student found in river

The body of a 20-year-old University of Alabama student was recovered Tuesday from the Black Warrior River, leaving his family devastated but grateful for all who helped in the search.

Garrett Winston James Walker was reported missing Sunday in Tuscaloosa. He was last seen leaving a Tuscaloosa bar around 1:15 a.m.

Tuscaloosa Police, Fire & Rescue divers, classmates, family and friends joined for a multiday search that ended Tuesday with the discovery. His family said there are no words to describe their loss.

Walker was a junior at UA and studying aerospace engineering. He was a private pilot with aviation experience who chose the university as a way to follow in his grandfather's footsteps.

"We were so proud of him," his mother, Debbie Walker, said. "He was dedicated to his faith and his friends, he loved to learn, and was so excited about studying at the University of Alabama."

His father, Andrew Walker, said their son was "eager to make his mark in the world" and "an exceptional young man."

Garrett Walker is survived by his parents, two twin brothers and a sister. The family said the funds initially raised for reward money will now be used for a scholarship in his honor.

