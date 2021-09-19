Body found of Tuscaloosa man whose SUV was swept away by flash floods

North Alabama is not the only area experiencing flooding this weekend.

According to our sister station ABC 33/40 in Birmingham, one man has died after his SUV was swept away by floodwaters in Tuscaloosa.

Tuscaloosa Police say the body of 40-year-old Kelvin Watford was found around 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning in a wooded area by a family friend who was helping with the search.

Watford was first reported missing on Saturday, according to Tuscaloosa Police.

His SUV was found swept into a drainage ditch in the area, police say.

Witnesses told police Watford disappeared underwater but did not resurface.

ABC 33/40 reports Watford was found about a quarter mile downstream from where his SUV was wedged under a bridge that crosses a drainage ditch.

This comes after a flash flood warning was issued for Tuscaloosa County Saturday afternoon and not soon after, residents and authorities began reporting severe flooding throughout the area.

Watford lived in Tuscaloosa, but is originally from Greensboro in Hale Coun, according to ABC 33/40.