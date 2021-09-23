Body of Jelani Day, missing Alabama A&M graduate, found in Illinois

The body of Jelani Day, a graduate of Alabama A&M pursuing a master’s degree at Illinois State University, has been found.

Day went missing Aug. 25. His body was found Sept. 4 but not positively identified until Sept. 23, authorities said.

On Thursday, the coroner of LaSalle County, IL, said forensic dental identification and DNA testing identified Day as the victim.

The cause of death is unknown.

On Sept. 4, Day’s body was recovered floating near the south bank of the Illinois River approximately ¼ mile east of the Illinois Rt. 251 Bridge.