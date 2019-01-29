Clear
Body found on Highway 50 in Tennessee

Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 3:32 PM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2019 4:00 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Christopher Dye with Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 1:53 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy with the Moore County, Tennessee Sheriff's Office found a white male deceased on the side of Highway 50. The highway is also known as Lynchburg Highway near Louse Creek Road, which is in Moore County near the Lincoln County line.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to the scene and they are processing it as a crime scene. Lincoln County Sheriff Murray Blackwelder previously told WAAY 31 the body was found in Lincoln County, Tennessee. 

