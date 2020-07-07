Body found in water near Port of Decatur

A body was found in the water Tuesday morning near the Port of Decatur.

According to Emily Long with Decatur police, they received a 911 call around 7:20 a.m. about an object floating in the water that appeared to be a mannequin near the Port of Decatur, near Ingalls Harbor.

Decatur police, Decatur Fire and Rescue and the Morgan County Rescue Squad responded, and a body was found in the water.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is taking over the investigation. The Morgan County coroner says the body is that of an unknown black male. The body is being sent to the forensics lab in Huntsville.

