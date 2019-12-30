Body found in water near Lake Guntersville Sailing Club

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says a body was recovered Monday around 9:30 a.m. in the water near the Lake Guntersville Sailing Club.

According to Sheriff Phil Sims, the department was searching for a person reported missing before Christmas and the investigation led to the discovery of the body Monday morning. It has not been determined yet if the body is that of the person reported missing.

The body was sent to the forensics department in Huntsville to be identified. Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent says the body is that of a white man. Officials expect to have an identification this week.

The coroner, the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and a cadaver dog from the Huntsville/Madison area were at the scene Monday morning.

The marina has been reopened as of Monday afternoon.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.