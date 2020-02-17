Clear
Body found in water near Guntersville Dam

Guntersville Dam photo from Carson Clark

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in water near the Guntersville Dam.

Posted: Feb 17, 2020 5:19 PM
Updated: Feb 17, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The body was found near Snow Point Road, said Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.

It was removed about 5 p.m.

Forensics next will conduct an autopsy.

Guthrie said high water levels made recovery difficult, and there was concern the body would drift away or go back underwater.

