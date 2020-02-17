Body found in water near Guntersville Dam

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in water near the Guntersville Dam.
The body was found near Snow Point Road, said Steve Guthrie, office spokesman.
It was removed about 5 p.m.
Forensics next will conduct an autopsy.
Guthrie said high water levels made recovery difficult, and there was concern the body would drift away or go back underwater.
