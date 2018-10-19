Body found in abandoned home after it caught on fire

A man's body was found inside an abandoned house after a Thursday night fire. The home is located at 1210 S. Nashville Ave. in Sheffield.

Officials say, the body has been sent for an autopsy. His identity is unknown at this time, but authorities say it is a 60-year-old man.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said, the guy was homeless at an abandoned house with no power.

We will update this article as we learn more information.