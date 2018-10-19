Clear

Body found in abandoned home after it caught on fire

Officials say, the body has been sent for an autopsy. His identity is unknown at this time, but authorities say it is a 60-year-old man.

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 12:15 PM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: Gabrielle Ferrell

A man's body was found inside an abandoned house after a Thursday night fire. The home is located at 1210 S. Nashville Ave. in Sheffield. 

Officials say, the body has been sent for an autopsy. His identity is unknown at this time, but authorities say it is a 60-year-old man. 

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque said, the guy was homeless at an abandoned house with no power. 

We will update this article as we learn more information. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events