According to Chief Randy Bynum with Fort Payne police, a body was found Thursday in Wills Creek south off of Prestwood Drive.
Chief Bynum says a call came in at 12:40 pm., and when officials arrived to the scene, they found the body of a white male.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Body found in Wills Creek south in Fort Payne
- Dog found shot dead in Fort Payne
- Alabama Law Enforcement Agency: Body found at South Sauty Creek
- Fort Payne man arrested after meth, more found in vehicle
- Fort Payne police investigating sock theft
- Fort Payne woman facing meth charges
- Dog shot with crossbow in Fort Payne
- Fort Payne woman arrested after drug investigation
- Fort Payne woman killed in crash
- Body found inside south Huntsville home
Scroll for more content...