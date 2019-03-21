Body found in Wills Creek south in Fort Payne

Clear
Posted: Mar. 21, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Chief Randy Bynum with Fort Payne police, a body was found Thursday in Wills Creek south off of Prestwood Drive.

Chief Bynum says a call came in at 12:40 pm., and when officials arrived to the scene, they found the body of a white male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Post by Fort Payne Police Department.

