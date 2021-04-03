Body found in Marshall Co. Friday night, death investigation underway

A death investigation is underway in Marshall County.

Investigators said a body was found along Martling Road and Jupiter Road near Asbury Friday night around 11 p.m.

Witnesses called police after seeing a person crawling in the area. Once officers arrived on scene, they found the body.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Guntersville Police Department, and Asbury Volunteer Fire Department are involved in the investigation.

The cause of death is unknown. An autopsy is expected to be performed this week. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we gather more information.