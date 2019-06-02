Clear

Body found in Lake Guntersville

Sheriff Phil Sims says a body was found in Lake Guntersville near the Honeycomb area.

Posted: Jun 2, 2019 2:08 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

Deputies say a body was found by a fisherman Sunday morning. 

An investigation is underway. 

The body is a white male and has been removed from the water. 

