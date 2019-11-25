Body found in Alabama confirmed as missing Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a body recovered in Alabama is that of a 5-year-old Florida girl who went missing earlier this month.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Monday that an Amber Alert for Taylor Rose Williams had been canceled following confirmation of her death.

Investigators say 27-year-old Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story.