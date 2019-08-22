Florence police: Help identify body found floating in Tennessee River

Officials with the Florence Fire Department say they were notified at 6:20 p.m. Thursday that a fisherman at McFarland Park saw a body floating in the Tennessee River, near the mouth of Cypress Creek.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Anerton, the coroner responded, and the body is believed to be that of a 30 to 50-year-old man. Marine police and the Florence Police Department also responded.

Florence police are asking for help identifying the man. They say he is a white male, approximately 5’10” and weighs around 230 lbs. According to police, he has dark brown hair and wears glasses. They say he is wearing New Balance tennis shoes, gym shorts and a t-shirt.

Police say the man appears to have a medical issue with his right leg that required surgery and a recent wound dressing. He had a bandage on the leg, from the middle of his calf to his toes.

Florence police and surrounding law enforcement agencies do not have any missing persons reports that match the body's description. The body will be taken to the Alabama forensics lab on Friday for an autopsy.

If you have information, you can call police at (256) 760-6610.